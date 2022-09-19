﻿
Vietnam’s steel output and sales decrease in Jan-Aug

Monday, 19 September 2022
       

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in August this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 1.98 million mt, decreasing by 12.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 21.6 percent compared to August 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 8.13 percent compared to July and were up by 4.1 percent year on year to 2.15 million mt.

In the January-August period, steel production in Vietnam decreased by 5.8 percent year on year to 20.8 million mt, while steel sales in the country fell by 1.6 percent year on year to 19.26 million mt. The country’s exports totaled 4.56 million mt, down by 7.4 percent compared to the same period last year.


