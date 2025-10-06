 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel imports down 15.3 percent in September 2025 from August

Monday, 06 October 2025 15:47:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.14 million mt, down 15.3 percent compared to August, while its scrap imports were recorded at 527,881 mt, up 3.5 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first nine months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 8.8 percent year on year to 11.21 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.59 million mt in the given period, up by 29.7 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country    September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    302,611 86.3 2,445,464 35.3
Australia    2,266 -92.9 246,859 -0.2
US    69,737 79.8 571,080 52.7
Hong Kong    25,519 -27.2  288,302 -35.4

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country    September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    590,968 -45.2 6,466,958 -22.2
Japan    150,713 -17.2 1,691,114 10.8
India     1602 -93.9 12,249 -94.7
Taiwan    77,872 34.7 645,450 -1.4
South Korea    122,794 -0.1 1,176,624 29.4
Indonesia    144,399 121.7 960,898 83.3

