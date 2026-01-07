Vietnam’s steel imports down 9.2 percent in 2025

In December 2025, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.82 million mt, up by 19.7 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports were recorded at 683,854 mt, increasing by 59.1 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2025, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 9.2 percent year on year to 16.09 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 6.25 million mt in the given period, up by 27.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country December 2025 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) 2025 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 327,892 -8.5 3,295,631 26.8 Australia 64,942 96.3 369,525 8.8 US 98,725 109.4 788,146 55.8 Hong Kong 46,470 13.3 374,373 -32.2

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources