Vietnam’s steel imports down 9.2 percent in 2025

In December 2025, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.82 million mt, up by 19.7 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports were recorded at 683,854 mt, increasing by 59.1 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
In 2025, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 9.2 percent year on year to 16.09 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 6.25 million mt in the given period, up by 27.2 percent year on year.
Vietnam’s main scrap import sources
|Country
|December 2025 (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|2025 (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Japan
|327,892
|-8.5
|3,295,631
|26.8
|Australia
|64,942
|96.3
|369,525
|8.8
|US
|98,725
|109.4
|788,146
|55.8
|Hong Kong
|46,470
|13.3
|374,373
|-32.2
Vietnam’s main steel import sources
|Country
|December 2025 (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|2025 (mt)
|Y-o-y change (%)
|China
|851,507
|-5.3
|9,244,165
|-22.5
|Japan
|195,369
|-27.7
|2,183,235
|-0.3
|India
|65,988
|>1000.0
|129,272
|-47.5
|Taiwan
|95,484
|27.9
|914,865
|5.0
|South Korea
|193,451
|1.7
|1,693,849
|19.0
|Indonesia
|344,211
|259.7
|1,514,796
|79.8