Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 61.1 percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:06:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 979,927 mt, down four percent compared to April, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-May period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 61.1 percent year on year to 4.88 million mt.

