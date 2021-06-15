﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 61.1 percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:06:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 979,927 mt, down four percent compared to April, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-May period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 61.1 percent year on year to 4.88 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

May (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-May (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

185,207

103.9

1,078,515

89.1

Cambodia

111,150

-13.6

584,364

-0.9

Thailand

64,967

199.6

272,276

7.0

US

63,254 

477.1

253,906

212.0

Malaysia

62,644

36.9

321,749

16.7

Tags: Viet Nam  Southeast Asia  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Jun

Vietnam’s steel imports down 29.4% in May from April, scrap imports up
09  Jun

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January-May
08  Jun

Vietnam denies rumors of steel price stabilization fund proposal
07  Jun

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales nearly up 70 percent in January-May
18  May

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 50.4 percent in Jan-Apr