Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 50.5 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:00:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.02 million mt, up 4.3 percent compared to May, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-June period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 50.5 percent year on year to 5.88 million mt.

