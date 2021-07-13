﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 50.5 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:00:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.02 million mt, up 4.3 percent compared to May, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-June period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 50.5 percent year on year to 5.88 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

122,959   

-74.8

1,201,474

13.4

Cambodia

87,264

-42.2

671,372

-9.8

US

82,414

498.1

335,775

249.3

Malaysia

43,037

11.1

364,786

12.6

Thailand

31,959

-29.5

304,235

1.2

