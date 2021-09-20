﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 43.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 20 September 2021 11:39:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.54 million mt, up 33.8 percent compared to July, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-August period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 43.4 percent year on year to 8.54 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

August (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-August (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

477,319

-22.4

1,799,489

-13.2

US

139,231

1,060.3

539,668

313.6

Cambodia

111,739

-22.5

869,101

-16.8

Belgium

93,571

1,715.1

499,095

726.5

Taiwan

86,211

353.6

413,874

121.7

