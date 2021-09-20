Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 43.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 20 September 2021 11:39:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.54 million mt, up 33.8 percent compared to July, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-August period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 43.4 percent year on year to 8.54 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets