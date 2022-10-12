Vietnam’s steel exports down 34.4 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:26:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 533,269 mt, up 3.8 percent compared to August, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs. Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 34.4 percent year on year to 6.46 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets