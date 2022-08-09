﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports down 22.6 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 11:31:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 613,454 mt, down 28.7 percent compared to June, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs. Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 22.6 percent year on year to 5.41 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Cambodia

82,165

-5.1

740,765

-2.2

Malaysia

56,798

-3.5

437,166

+3.2

US

51,184

-22.6

448,705

+11.7

Italy

43,687

-46.6

437,384

+43.5

