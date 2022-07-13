﻿
Vietnam’s steel exports down 17.5 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 12:32:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 860,021 mt, up 15.8 percent compared to May, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs. Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 17.5 percent year on year to 4.83 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-June (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Cambodia

99,844

+14.4

658,600

-1.9

Philippines

86,666

+54.2

295,534

+5.5

US

86,616

+5.1

398,419

+18.6

Italy

79,864

+99.9

394,211

+76.7

Malaysia

70,126

+62.9

380,399

+4.3

Tags: Viet Nam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

