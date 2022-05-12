﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel exports decrease by 16.7 percent in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 12 May 2022 10:40:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 971,834 mt, up 1.6 percent compared to March, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-April period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 16.7 percent year on year to 3.24 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

April (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-April (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Philippines

106,755

300.4

178,402

-12.2

Cambodia

94,777

-10.2

471,017

-0.4

Belgium

89,684

42.5

247,828

22.8

Spain

74,033

661.0

141,405

156.5

US

71,141

39.6

260,940

37.2

 


Tags: Viet Nam Southeast Asia steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

22 Mar

Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb
26 Jan

Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in 2021
17 Dec

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-November
15 Nov

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-October
26 Oct

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-September
27 Sep

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-August
22 Jul

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in H1
22 Jun

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-May
14 May

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports up in Jan-Apr
19 Apr

Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports up in Q1