Vietnam’s steel exports decrease by 16.7 percent in Jan-Apr

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 971,834 mt, up 1.6 percent compared to March, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.
In the January-April period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 16.7 percent year on year to 3.24 million mt.
Vietnam’s main steel export markets
|
Country
|
April (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
January-April (mt)
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Philippines
|
106,755
|
300.4
|
178,402
|
-12.2
|
Cambodia
|
94,777
|
-10.2
|
471,017
|
-0.4
|
Belgium
|
89,684
|
42.5
|
247,828
|
22.8
|
Spain
|
74,033
|
661.0
|
141,405
|
156.5
|
US
|
71,141
|
39.6
|
260,940
|
37.2