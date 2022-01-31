Vietnam’s longs prices unlikely to be impacted by fire at Pomina 3 

Monday, 31 January 2022 15:41:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnamese steelmaker Pomina 3 had an accident at its steel plant in Phu My I Industrial Park yesterday, January 30. According to sources, there was a fire at the factory’s storage yard, which was quickly put out, and materials were being removed to completely extinguish the fire.

Most market insiders believe that Vietnam’s long steel and scrap prices will grow after the Tet New Year holiday regardless of Pomina’s fire accident. “We heard that the fire was from a scrap yard, and it would not affect long steel prices as they are expected to grow after the holiday someway or other supported by the global uptrend," a Vietnam-based trader told SteelOrbis. According to sources, Pomina’s rebar prices are currently the highest among all local manufacturers in Vietnam.