Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 47 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 11:02:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total steel sales amounted to 690,000 mt in August this year, including 268,000 mt of construction steel.

During the first eight months of the year, the company’s steel sales volumes reached 5.6 million mt, up 47 percent, of which construction steel sales accounted for 2.5 million mt, up 16 percent, while steel pipe sales reached 458,000 mt, both year on year.

In August, the company’s crude steel output increased by 40 percent year on year to 681,000 mt, while in the January-August period this year its crude steel output reached 5.4 million mt, up by 56 percent year on year.

Hoa Phat’s total steel production capacity is currently eight million mt per year, including five million mt of construction steel and three million mt of hot rolled coil.