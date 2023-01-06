﻿
English
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales down 7% in 2022 amid market fluctuations

Friday, 06 January 2023
       

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that in December last year its sales of steel products including construction steel, hot rolled coil (HRC) and billet came to 558,000 mt, up by 25.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year year. In particular, construction steel sales increased by 42 percent to 358,000 mt, while HRC sales totaled 144,000 mt, decreasing by 20 percent year on year.

In 2022, Hoa Phat supplied the market with 7.2 million mt of steel, down seven percent compared to 2021 amid market fluctuations, including construction steel, HRC and billet. In particular, construction steel sales totaled 4.2 million mt, up by 10 percent year on year. 

In the given year, Hoa Phat’s HRC sales totaled 328,000 mt, down by 23 percent, while its pipe sales reached nearly 750,000 mt, increasing by approximately 11 percent, both compared to 2021. 

In addition, according to its statement, the company’s crude steel production is expected to exceed 14 million mt from 2025.


