Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces first batch of pig iron at BF No. 2

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has achieved a major milestone with blast furnace No. 2 at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Complex successfully producing its first batch of pig iron. This marks the completion of phase 2 of the project and positions Hoa Phat as a leader in Southeast Asia’s steel industry.

Modern technology for efficiency and sustainability

The blast furnace No. 2 produces twice the liquid iron output of blast furnace No. 1 at the project while consuming less energy.

Equipped with G7 European technology lines

Features BOF steelmaking and RH vacuum refining furnace

Includes billet casting technology

The company resumed operations at the blast furnace No. 1 at the complex in the beginning of August, as SteelOrbis previously reported. In addition, in mid-August , the company commissioned basic oxygen furnace No. 2 and an RH vacuum refining furnace.

Expanding production capacity

With the commissioning of blast furnace No. 2, the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Complex now operates six blast furnaces in total:

Four furnaces from Dung Quat 1 Project

Two furnaces from Dung Quat 2 Project

The total annual capacity of the complex reaches 12 million mt.