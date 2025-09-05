 |  Login 
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces first batch of pig iron at BF No. 2

Friday, 05 September 2025 15:10:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has achieved a major milestone with blast furnace No. 2 at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Complex successfully producing its first batch of pig iron. This marks the completion of phase 2 of the project and positions Hoa Phat as a leader in Southeast Asia’s steel industry.

Modern technology for efficiency and sustainability

The blast furnace No. 2 produces twice the liquid iron output of blast furnace No. 1 at the project while consuming less energy.

  • Equipped with G7 European technology lines
  • Features BOF steelmaking and RH vacuum refining furnace
  • Includes billet casting technology

The company resumed operations at the blast furnace No. 1 at the complex in the beginning of August, as SteelOrbis previously reported. In addition, in mid-August, the company commissioned basic oxygen furnace No. 2 and an RH vacuum refining furnace.

Expanding production capacity

With the commissioning of blast furnace No. 2, the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Complex now operates six blast furnaces in total:

  • Four furnaces from Dung Quat 1 Project
  • Two furnaces from Dung Quat 2 Project

The total annual capacity of the complex reaches 12 million mt.


