Vietnam’s Hoa Phat produces first batch of pig iron at BF No. 2

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has achieved a major milestone with blast furnace No. 2 at the Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Complex successfully producing its first batch of pig iron. This marks the completion of phase 2 of the project and positions Hoa Phat as a leader in Southeast Asia’s steel industry.
Modern technology for efficiency and sustainability
The blast furnace No. 2 produces twice the liquid iron output of blast furnace No. 1 at the project while consuming less energy.
- Equipped with G7 European technology lines
- Features BOF steelmaking and RH vacuum refining furnace
- Includes billet casting technology
The company resumed operations at the blast furnace No. 1 at the complex in the beginning of August, as SteelOrbis previously reported. In addition, in mid-August, the company commissioned basic oxygen furnace No. 2 and an RH vacuum refining furnace.
Expanding production capacity
With the commissioning of blast furnace No. 2, the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Complex now operates six blast furnaces in total:
- Four furnaces from Dung Quat 1 Project
- Two furnaces from Dung Quat 2 Project
The total annual capacity of the complex reaches 12 million mt.