Vietnam’s Hoa Phat orders new casting and rolling line from Primetals

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 14:45:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it commissioned UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to install a new casting and rolling line with an annual capacity of 500,000 mt. The producer plans to start production at the rolling line in the third quarter of 2026 and the casting line in the last quarter of 2026.

The casting line designed by Primetals will allow Hoa Phat to produce steel products oriented at the automotive industry. The line also integrates large-size billet casting modules to produce blooms and beam planks to produce steel profiles up to 800 mm for the construction sector.

The wire rod rolling line, on the other hand, will produce various products such as steel cord, cold-formed steel, prestressed steel and non-alloy spring steel to serve the manufacturing and defense industries.


