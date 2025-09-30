 |  Login 
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat completes expansion works at Dung Quat 2

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 12:26:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group has completed a major expansion project at its Dung Quat 2 site with the support of German plantmaker SMS group. According to SMS group, the project was finalized ahead of schedule, boosting steelmaking capacity and paving the way for the six million mt of annual output target for the plant by 2028, including high-quality hot rolled coil for automotive applications and low-carbon steel.

Expansion and capacity growth

The scope of supply awarded to SMS group included two 300-ton BOF converters with primary dry gas cleaning plants and secondary metallurgy facilities, including a 300-ton twin ladle furnace and two 300-ton duplex Ruhrstahl Heraeus units. With advanced recovery systems and ultra-low emissions, the new facilities strengthen Hoa Phat’s commitment to green steel production, achieving under 20 mg/Nm3 of dust emissions.

The complete order was divided into two delivery groups and both groups 1 and 2 were installed and commissioned ahead of schedule, the first in September 2024 and the second in August this year.


Tags: Hrc Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hoa Phat Group 

