Vietnam’s Hoa Phat achieves 15 million mt of HRC production

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 11:34:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced a significant achievement, that it has reached 15 million mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) production. This milestone comes just over five years since the company rolled out its first hot rolled coil in May 2020, highlighting the rapid development of Vietnam’s largest steel producer.

Hoa Phat Dung Quat 1 Iron and Steel Production Complex has produced over 13.5 million mt of HRC, while Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 Iron and Steel Production Complex has contributed nearly 1.5 million mt of HRC since commissioning.

Once Dung Quat 2 is completed, Hoa Phat’s total annual steel production capacity will reach 16 million mt, including nine million mt of hot rolled coil, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


