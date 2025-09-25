 |  Login 
Vietnam may start anti-circumvention investigation on Chinese HRC

Thursday, 25 September 2025 09:38:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On September 18, Vietnam's Trade Remedies Authority accepted an application to examine whether Chinese HRC with widths more than 1,880 mm but less than 2,300 mm is evading existing antidumping (AD) duties. The request was filed by local producers in Vietnam on September 10. The Ministry of industry and Trade of Vietnam will decide whether to initiate an investigation within 45 days from the date the Trade Remedies Authority officially accepted the case.

On July 26, 2024, Vietnam launched an antidumping investigation regarding hot rolled coil and sheet originating in China and India.

On July 4, 2025, the investigating authority issued the final determinations. There was an affirmative finding for China with antidumping duties of 23.10 percent to 27.83 percent imposed on Chinese products for five years, effective as of July 6, 2025. The finding for India was negative and so the investigation against Indian products was terminated, with no duties to be levied. Price undertakings submitted by Chinese exporters were not accepted.

The products concerned fall under the following Vietnamese HS codes: 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.90, 7208.90.90, 7211.14.15, 7211.14.16, 7211.14.19, 7211.19.13, 7211.19.19, 7211.90.12, 7211.90.19, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.90, 7225.99.90, 7226.91.10, and 7226.91.90.


