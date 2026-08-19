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Vietnam maintains strong steel sales growth in Jan-July 2026 despite trade challenges

Wednesday, 19 August 2026 11:59:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in January-July period this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 21.4 million mt, increasing by 15.4 percent year on year, while the country's steel product sales in the same month increased by 15.6 percent year on year to 21.18 million mt.

Meanwhile, in January-July period Vietnam's exports of finished steel increased by 4.2 percent to 6.69 million mt, with a value estimated at $4.54 billion, up by 7.4 percent, both year on year.

In the first seven months, the country's imports of finished steel rose by four percent to nine million mt, with a value of $6.68 billion, up 7.5 percent, both year on year.

In the coming period, the Vietnamese steel industry will continue to face challenges: Global overcapacity leading to domestic protectionism in steel export markets; pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Government's commitments at COP26, the Transboundary Carbon Mechanism coming into effect in the EU and gradually becoming more widespread; dependence on imported raw materials.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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