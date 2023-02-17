﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Turkish steel industry can meet rebar requirements for rebuilding after earthquake

Friday, 17 February 2023 10:34:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT, Veysel Yayan, secretary general of the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), has stated that the 4 million mt of rebar required in the next three to four months to rebuild the cities affected by the recent earthquakes can easily be met by the country’s rebar capacity of approximately 24 million mt.

Saying that the Turkish steel industry has a production capacity of approximately 18.5 million mt of flat steel, Mr. Yayan stated that 80,000 mt of steel is needed for container houses, which corresponds to only one percent of the country’s total production.

Noting that there was no damage to the plants of the seven steel producers in the region, Yayan stated that some plants have already started steel production, though they are not operating at full capacity.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 7

17 Feb | Longs and Billet

Domestic competition keeps US rebar prices in check

16 Feb | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs steel prices decline amid ongoing lack of demand

16 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs export prices remain stable for now

16 Feb | Longs and Billet

ASEAN mills attempt billet export price hike, after rebound in China today

16 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend up

16 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s steel requirement targets for post-earthquake renewal raise numerous questions

16 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline during Feb 6-12

16 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.77 percent in early February

16 Feb | Steel News

US import rebar prices still rising

15 Feb | Longs and Billet