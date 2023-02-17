Veysel Yayan: Turkish steel industry can meet rebar requirements for rebuilding after earthquake

Friday, 17 February 2023 10:34:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT, Veysel Yayan, secretary general of the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), has stated that the 4 million mt of rebar required in the next three to four months to rebuild the cities affected by the recent earthquakes can easily be met by the country’s rebar capacity of approximately 24 million mt.

Saying that the Turkish steel industry has a production capacity of approximately 18.5 million mt of flat steel, Mr. Yayan stated that 80,000 mt of steel is needed for container houses, which corresponds to only one percent of the country’s total production.

Noting that there was no damage to the plants of the seven steel producers in the region, Yayan stated that some plants have already started steel production, though they are not operating at full capacity.