Venezuela’s Sidor to resume operations following strike

Friday, 28 January 2022 21:05:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Venezuelan state-run steelmaker Siderurgicas del Orinoco, known as Sidor, will resume activities, following a strike that commenced on January 20.

State-run TV news channel VTV said Sidor’s parent company, Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG), has reached an agreement with the steelmaker’s employees. A media report by Correo del Caroni said workers went on a strike due to delayed wage payments.

The governor of Bolivar, Angel Marcano, said the workers have agreed to resume activities, however, he didn’t provide an exact date for the company to do so.


