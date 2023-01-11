Venezuela’s Sidor maintains iron ore pellet production

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 22:25:57 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Venezuelan steel and iron ore producer Sidor informed in a statement that its production of pellets remains operative, maintaining the supply of the product to the iron and steel sector.

The company added that it is recovering its operations based on the support of its workers, having the substitution of imports as its main objective. Although the company mentioned that it is reactivating many of its production units, it made no reference to steel production.

The Sidor steel plant, with a 4.6 million mt per year crude steel capacity, is located in Ciudad Guayana, in the Bolivar state. The mill was privatized in 1997 and renationalized in 2008, with its production declining from 4.6 million mt in 2006 to 306 mt in 2016, subsequently halting its steel production.

In August, the plant was visited by a delegation of Mexican politicians, who were evaluating alternatives for the restart of steel production.