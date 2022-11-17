Value of Mexican scrap imports falls 38 percent in September

Thursday, 17 November 2022 20:55:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of scrap imports to Mexico fell 38.8 percent in September, year-over-year, to $81.9 million. It is the third consecutive drop; in August it decreased 67.3 percent and in July it fell 15.7 percent, according to the most recent data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

From January to September, imports registered a new historical record with $1.09 billion dollars, 1.8 percent more than the $1.08 billion in the same period of 2021. From 2010 to 2020, the average annual import value was $304 million.

The value of Mexican scrap exports in September totaled $36.9 million, up 10.4 percent year-on-year. The accumulated January-September value totaled $403.9 million, 31.7 percent higher compared to the same period of 2021.