Value of Mexican metal scrap imports grows 35 percent in September

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:22:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of metal scrap imported to Mexico registered the second largest increase in the last 10 months in September, increasing 35.0 percent, year-over-year, to $111 million, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The consumption of scrap, local or imported, is related to steel production in Mexico and in the last 10 months (from December 2022 to last September) production decreased 11.5 percent on a monthly average.

In the accumulated nine months, the value of imported scrap totaled $919 million, 16.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2022.

Scrap exports from the Mexican market in September broke the decreasing trend of the last nine months for the third time (since October 2022) and now increased 4.9 percent to $39 million. In the accumulated period until September, $342 million was exported, 15.2 percent less compared to the same period last year.