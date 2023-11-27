﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Mexican metal scrap imports grows 35 percent in September

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:22:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of metal scrap imported to Mexico registered the second largest increase in the last 10 months in September, increasing 35.0 percent, year-over-year, to $111 million, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The consumption of scrap, local or imported, is related to steel production in Mexico and in the last 10 months (from December 2022 to last September) production decreased 11.5 percent on a monthly average.

In the accumulated nine months, the value of imported scrap totaled $919 million, 16.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2022.

Scrap exports from the Mexican market in September broke the decreasing trend of the last nine months for the third time (since October 2022) and now increased 4.9 percent to $39 million. In the accumulated period until September, $342 million was exported, 15.2 percent less compared to the same period last year.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America Trading 

Similar articles

Containerized P&S scrap prices in Los Angeles

27 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap tick upward

27 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

High deep sea scrap prices for Turkey raise concerns about sustainability

27 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Sharp increase in local Italian scrap market  

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian scrap markets move up for third straight week

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import prices in Bangladesh rise in occasional deals for containerized scrap

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local German scrap prices rise slightly in November

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s import scrap prices continue to rise 

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local scrap prices in China rise only slightly, ex-Japan offers too high for buyers

23 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 47, 2023

23 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials