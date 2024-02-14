﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of metal scrap imported to Mexico drops 17 percent in December

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 23:53:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of metal scrap imported to Mexico remains on a negative trend for the third consecutive month, decreasing 17.6 percent in December, year-over-year, to $58.9 million, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The consumption of scrap, local or imported, is related to steel production in Mexico and in the last 13 months (from December 2022 to last December) production decreased. In all of 2023 alone, it decreased by 11.7 percent or 2.15 million tons, totaling 16.16 million tons.

In all of 2023, the value of imported scrap totaled $1.16 billion, 16.4 percent less than in all of 2022. The historical record was in 2022 with $1.39 billion. It is the third time that $1.0 billion has been exceeded, in 2021 it was $1.28 billion.

The export of scrap from the Mexican market remained on the positive trend. In December, it rose 21.9 percent year-over-year to $39.8 million. It was the sixth consecutive annual increase, after nine consecutive months of decline.

In the cumulative total of 2023, it totaled $469 million, 4.1 percent less than in 2022. The historical export record in the Mexican steel market was in 2011 with $527 million.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 in Newark, NJ

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Government of Mexico reduces minimum sales prices of its metal scrap by 1.1 percent

14 Feb | Steel News

Pakistan’s import scrap market mainly stable but with some negative bias

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap offers in India soften, buyers stay away amid year-end considerations

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kazakhstan extends restrictions on scrap exports

14 Feb | Steel News

Local Turkish scrap market continues to move up

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian scrap markets remain soft

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s Kanto scrap export tender closes sideways

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 6, 2024

09 Feb | Longs and Billet