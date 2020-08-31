﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 3 percent in July

Monday, 31 August 2020 20:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits fell 3.0 percent to $7.8 billion in July, entirely as a result of declines in British Columbia (-34.2 percent to $1.2 billion), Quebec (-15.1 percent to $1.5 billion) and Newfoundland and Labrador (-19.0 percent to $54 million).

The total value of residential permits decreased by 6.2 percent to $5.1 billion in July, largely because of the decline in British Columbia (-39.4 percent).

The value of permits issued for single-family homes increased by 3.9 percent to $2.2 billion in July, driven by gains in Alberta (+12.6 percent) and Quebec (+6.3 percent).

The total value of non-residential permits rose 3.3 percent to $2.7 billion in July, despite declines in industrial and institutional permits.

Commercial permits increased by 29.9 percent to $1.6 billion in July, mainly due to the $474 million permit issued in the city of Ottawa.

The value of industrial permits declined for the second straight month, falling 15.7 percent to $462 million in July. The decrease was largely attributable to Quebec, down 37.1 percent to $170 million.

Following a 43.4 percent gain in June, the value of institutional permits fell 24.2 percent to $628 million in July. Ontario (-45.2 percent) and British Columbia (-50.2 percent) were behind most of the drop.


Tags: North America  Canada  construction  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Aug

US new home sales up 13.9 percent in July
21  Aug

Canadian new home prices up 0.4 percent in July
21  Aug

Investment in Canadian building construction up 12 percent in June
05  Aug

Canadian trade deficit widens to $3.2 billion in June
03  Aug

US construction spending edges up 0.7 percent in June