Value of Canadian building permits down 3 percent in July

Monday, 31 August 2020 20:55:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits fell 3.0 percent to $7.8 billion in July, entirely as a result of declines in British Columbia (-34.2 percent to $1.2 billion), Quebec (-15.1 percent to $1.5 billion) and Newfoundland and Labrador (-19.0 percent to $54 million).

The total value of residential permits decreased by 6.2 percent to $5.1 billion in July, largely because of the decline in British Columbia (-39.4 percent).

The value of permits issued for single-family homes increased by 3.9 percent to $2.2 billion in July, driven by gains in Alberta (+12.6 percent) and Quebec (+6.3 percent).

The total value of non-residential permits rose 3.3 percent to $2.7 billion in July, despite declines in industrial and institutional permits.

Commercial permits increased by 29.9 percent to $1.6 billion in July, mainly due to the $474 million permit issued in the city of Ottawa.

The value of industrial permits declined for the second straight month, falling 15.7 percent to $462 million in July. The decrease was largely attributable to Quebec, down 37.1 percent to $170 million.

Following a 43.4 percent gain in June, the value of institutional permits fell 24.2 percent to $628 million in July. Ontario (-45.2 percent) and British Columbia (-50.2 percent) were behind most of the drop.