﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 0.6 percent in April

Thursday, 02 June 2022 17:48:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada declined 0.6 percent in April to $11.7 billion. Decreases in residential permits (-3.3 percent) were mostly offset by gains in the non-residential sector (+5.0 percent).

Residential permits in April decreased 3.3 percent to $7.7 billion nationally, driven mostly by lower intentions in Ontario and British Columbia, while seven provinces posted increases.

Construction intentions in the single-family home component declined 2.0 percent, with Alberta (-11.9 percent) behind much of the decrease.

The value of multi-family building permits pulled back 4.4 percent, as Ontario (-21.7 percent) returned to more normal levels following a strong February and March.

The total value of permits in the non-residential sector advanced 5.0 percent to $3.9 billion in April. The industrial component surged 35.1 percent, stemming from large gains in Ontario (+48.8 percent) due to permits for several mining buildings in Greenstone.

Commercial permits decreased 6.4 percent, with most of the declines in British Columbia as the province returned to more normal levels following a high value permit for the Oakridge Centre redevelopment issued in March.

Construction intentions in the institutional sector rose 7.2 percent. Ontario posted the largest gain, reflecting the expansion project of the Runnymede Healthcare Centre in Toronto and a new elementary school in Kingsville.


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

Similar articles

19 May

Canadian new home prices edge up 0.3 percent in April, showing signs of cooling
17 May

Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.8 percent in March
09 May

Value of Canadian building permits down 9.3 percent in March
20 Apr

Canadian new home prices rise 1.2 percent in March
13 Apr

Investment in Canadian building construction up 4 percent in February
04 Apr

Value of Canadian building permits up 21 percent in February
18 Mar

Canadian new home prices up 1.1 percent in February
04 Mar

Value of Canadian building permits down 8.8 percent in January
18 Feb

Canadian new home prices rise by 0.9 percent in January
10 Feb

Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.9 percent in December