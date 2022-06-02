Value of Canadian building permits down 0.6 percent in April

Thursday, 02 June 2022 17:48:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada declined 0.6 percent in April to $11.7 billion. Decreases in residential permits (-3.3 percent) were mostly offset by gains in the non-residential sector (+5.0 percent).

Residential permits in April decreased 3.3 percent to $7.7 billion nationally, driven mostly by lower intentions in Ontario and British Columbia, while seven provinces posted increases.

Construction intentions in the single-family home component declined 2.0 percent, with Alberta (-11.9 percent) behind much of the decrease.

The value of multi-family building permits pulled back 4.4 percent, as Ontario (-21.7 percent) returned to more normal levels following a strong February and March.

The total value of permits in the non-residential sector advanced 5.0 percent to $3.9 billion in April. The industrial component surged 35.1 percent, stemming from large gains in Ontario (+48.8 percent) due to permits for several mining buildings in Greenstone.

Commercial permits decreased 6.4 percent, with most of the declines in British Columbia as the province returned to more normal levels following a high value permit for the Oakridge Centre redevelopment issued in March.

Construction intentions in the institutional sector rose 7.2 percent. Ontario posted the largest gain, reflecting the expansion project of the Runnymede Healthcare Centre in Toronto and a new elementary school in Kingsville.