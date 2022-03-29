﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale’s co-owned slab producer CSP considering new rolling mill

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 19:22:46 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), which is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, is reportedly considering installing a new rolling mill aimed at flat steel products.

According to a media report by Diario do Nordeste, the new equipment would meet the growing demand for the product, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has limited flat steel supplies in the global market.

The media report noted CSP is yet to take a decision on whether it will actually install the new equipment, but the possibilities are “big.” The decision could be announced this or next year.

CSP has reportedly established a condition for the government of Ceará state to build the new rolling mill. The condition relies on the state’s government ability to bring a major automaker to the region. CSP exports most of the slab it produces.


Tags: flats Brazil South America Vale 

Similar articles

23 May

Vale and CCCC sign MoU to build flat mill in Brazil
25 Apr

Maxion Wheels certifies Vale’s CSP slab
16 Feb

BHP Billiton increases its iron ore prices for China
15 Apr

CSN announces 7.5 percent price hike for flats
21 Dec

Vale and Dongkuk start work on Brazilian integrated steel mill project
01 Dec

Vale may build half-billion dollar rolling mill in Brazil
15 Aug

Vale to invest in new steel mill in Brazil
14 Mar

03 - 10 March 2006 weekly market report..Banchero Costa
08 Oct

Arcelor reveals its plans for integration in steel sector
25 Apr

Nucor and CVRD in pig iron joint venture