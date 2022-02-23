﻿
English
Vale yet to reach a deal on CSP divestment

Wednesday, 23 February 2022
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale confirmed it plans to divest from local slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), which it co-owns with Posco and Dongkuk Steel, however, it is yet to reach a deal.

Vale’s comment came days after a media report by O Povo said four companies showed interest in CSP. The media report said Vale commenced conversations with the interested parties “three months ago.” Vale said CSP is subject to a potential disinvestment, as the miner seeks to sell non-core assets. However, it said it didn’t reach a decision so far.

The media report said interested buyers include Brazilian steelmakers Gerdau and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), ArcelorMittal Brazil, as well as Russia-based NLMK. A source told O Povo NLMK was the only company which surpassed Vale’s expectations about a deal.

The media report said Vale could sell its stake at CSP for as much as $3 billion, which is equivalent to the company’s current debt.


