Vale reduces moisture in iron ore exports from north Brazil

Friday, 05 April 2024 23:36:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner Vale, in an association with the mining equipment producer Metso, was able to reduce from 4.0 to 0.2 percent the water contents of the ore shipped from the state of Maranhão, in the northeastern region.

The process derives from the blending of a pre-treated ore and the ore originated from the Carajás mines, which is heavily soaked during the rainy season in the region.

With the reduction of the moisture, Vale was able to achieve savings in the sea freight expenses, while meeting the standards established by TML (Transportable Moisture Limit), imposed by International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the safety of sea transportation.

The pre-treatment unit is operated by Metso and located in Vale’s facilities.