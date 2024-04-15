﻿
Vale reaches total renewable electricity consumption ahead of schedule

Monday, 15 April 2024 00:24:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Vale said in a statement that all the electricity used in its operations in Brazil in 2023 came from renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind and solar power plants.

The goal was achieved two years ahead of schedule, originally established for 2025 under its decarbonization strategy.

According to the company, the start-up of the Sol do Cerrado solar complex in November 2022 was key to achieving the target two years ahead of schedule.

Located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, the project required investments of $590 million to reach a peak capacity of 776 mega Watts, representing 16 percent of the electricity consumed by Vale in Brazil.

According to Ludmila Nascimento, energy and decarbonization director of Vale, the company strategy aims at reducing its Scope 01 and 02 CO2 emissions by 33 percent by 2023 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Vale is also working to reduce emissions in its mines and railroads, where diesel is currently intensively consumed, with the adoption of ethanol for trucks and green ammonia for locomotives.

In the pelletizing furnaces, the strategy is to replace anthracite grade coal with biocarbon, made from the carbonization of biomass.


