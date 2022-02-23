Vale requests extended deadline to decommission iron ore dams in Brazil

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 20:53:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale is filing a request to Minas Gerais state authorities to extend a deadline to decommission 23 iron ore dams in the state. Vale said this week the request is due to the technical unfeasibility of the deadline given by Minas Gerais state authorities.

As reported by SteelOrbis, earlier this month the Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais state (FIEMG), a state industrial trade group, filed a lawsuit at a state court opposing a deadline set by local legislators for the decommissioning of mining dams.

Minas Gerais state set to February 25 a deadline for companies to decommission dams, a timeline considered unfeasible by FIEMG and now Vale. Vale argued the complexity of works required to increase the safety of dams make it difficult for the company to meet the deadline.

Vale said it filed a deadline extension request at Minas Gerais state environment regulator, FEAM, as well as at the Brazilian National Mining Agency, ANM, which oversees mining activities in Brazil.