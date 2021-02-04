﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale reaches $7 billion Brumadinho settlement with Minas Gerais state

Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:44:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer said on Thursday it has reached a $7 billion (BRL 37.68 billion) settlement over the Brumadinho disaster.

The $7 billion deal was signed the court reparation agreement with the state of Minas Gerais, the state’s Public Defender’s Office, as well as both state and federal prosecutors. It includes socioeconomic and socioenvironmental projects, which include attending the needs of the affected communities, and payments to help locals cover their expenses post-Brumadinho. Vale is also expected to fund environmental projects to recover the affected areas.

The company said it expects to include an one-time BRL 19.8 billion ($3.6 billion) expense on its 2020 full-year results.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Vale  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Jan

Vale’s former iron ore partner convicted of bribery
22  Jan

Vale says incident at terminal not affecting iron ore supplies
20  Jan

Fire at Vale’s terminal to cast doubt on company’s iron ore guidance
18  Jan

Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output