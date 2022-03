Monday, 14 March 2022 20:12:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said it plans to reach 40 percent of its dam decommissioning target this year, totaling five dams. So far, Vale decommissioned seven dams since 2019.

By year-end, Vale expects to have decommissioned 12 out of 30 dams that need to be deactivated. Vale expects to decommission 90 percent of its upstream dams by 2029 and 100 percent by 2035.

Vale said the dams requiring more time to be decommissioned are those with bigger complexity issues.