Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:03:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has announced that it has concluded the sale of the Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistic Corridor in Mozambique to India-based Jindal Group’s Canada-based subsidiary Vulcan Minerals, following the completion of all conditions precedent.

The transaction was worth $270 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In addition, this transaction reinforces Vale’s commitment to reshape and decarbonize its portfolio.