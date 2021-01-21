Vale to acquire Mitsui’s stake in Moatize coal mine

Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:15:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has announced that it agreed with Japan-based Mitsui to acquire its stake in Moatize coal mine in Mozambique and the Nacala Logistics Corridor (NLC) as the first step to exit the coal business. Following the acquisition, Vale will begin the process of divesting its participation in the coal business, which will be guided by the preservation of the operational continuity of the Moatize mine and the NLC, through the search for a third party interested in those assets.

According to the agreement, Vale will acquire the Mitsui’s stakes of 15 percent in the Moatize mine and 50 percent equity on NLC. The company will acquire Mitsui’s stake in the mine and logistic assets for $1 each. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2021.

The acquisition is in line with the company’s focus on its core businesses and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance agenda, committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and reducing its carbon emissions by 33 percent by 2030.

For the operational continuity of the mine, the two processing plants will be revitalized and Vale expects to resume the ramp-up, reaching a production rate of 15 million mt per year in the second half of 2021 and 18 million mt per year in 2022.