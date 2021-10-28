Vale and XCMG team up to supply mining and infrastructure equipment

Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:00:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore producer Vale and China’s XCMG have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the potential supply of mining and infrastructure equipment, the Chinese company said this week.

XCMG said the MoU also covers “zero-emissions” and “autonomous equipment.” Separately, Vale said it would jointly develop equipment prototypes, including electric, zero-emission off-road trucks with a 72 mt capacity, which would be used at Vale’s operations in Minas Gerais state as well as in Indonesia by H1 2022.

Another electric truck with a 240 mt capacity would also be tested, but Vale didn’t provide a timeline to do so.

“After signing this MoU, we will set up a special team in XCMG for deeper cooperation and communication with Vale, for joint contribution to push forward the global environmental protection, and to boost green and sustainable development in economy,” said Hansen Liu, vice-president at XCMG.

Vale said the MoU is in line with the company’s goals to reduce emissions.