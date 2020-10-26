Vale and prosecutors fight over Mariana compensations

Monday, 26 October 2020 18:48:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian federal and state prosecutors have filed an injunction to annul a judge’s decision, which would allow BHP Billiton, Vale and Samarco to settle compensation claims from the 2015 Mariana disaster with individuals who agree to the companies’ terms.

The individuals who accept a reduced compensation or agreement won’t be entitled to any further compensation, a judge has ruled. Federal and state prosecutors argued the judge’s decision was under court confidentially and was taken without the consent or acknowledgement of prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Vale, BHP Billiton and Samarco are trying to reduce expenses with compensations. Vale did not comment or issue any material fact over the prosecutors’ injunction, filed late last week.

Prosecutors argue Vale should pay for all the damages it caused to the communities, without “minimum” payments.

Separately, Vale said last week it is seeking a combined settlement for the Brumadinho disaster. Vale said it seeks a “stable agreement” for the execution of repair and damage compensations. Prosecutors have already reinstated a BRL 155 billion ($27.5 billion) lawsuit over the Mariana disaster.