Vale adding 7 million mt of iron ore capacity at its Timbopeba mine

Friday, 12 March 2021 20:29:55 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Friday it expects to add 7 million mt of iron ore capacity at its Timbopeba mine.

The company said it commenced the commissioning process of the mine, which should take two months. Afterward, the mine is expected to operate with a capacity of 12 million mt/year of iron ore.

Vale provisionally resumed its Timbopeba mine in May 2020, using three out of six production lines at its processing facility.

Vale said the additional capacity to be added at its Timbopeba mine is part of a company’s plan to reach 400 million mt of iron ore production capacity by late 2022.