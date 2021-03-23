Usiminas sees increased slab output by mid-March

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 23:52:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said it saw improved slab and finished steel output figures for the January 1 to March 20 period this year.

The company said in a material fact released to the Brazilian stock exchange B3 this week that slab output in this period totaled 680,000 mt, 2 percent up, when compared to the daily average seen in Q1 2020, and 4 percent up, when compared to the daily average reported in Q4 2020.

Usiminas said finished steel output in the accumulated period of January 1 to March 20 this year was 1.10 million mt, 19 percent up, when compared to the daily average of Q1 2020, and 13 percent higher over the daily average seen in Q4 2020.

Usiminas said total steel sales volumes from this Jan-March period reached 1.07 million mt, 18 percent up, and 10 percent up, when compared to the daily averages of Q1 2020 and Q4 2020, respectively.