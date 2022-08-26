﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas announces more expensive refurbishments of coke plant and blast furnace

Friday, 26 August 2022 00:50:26 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian flats producer Usiminas announced that the investments required for the refurbishment of its coke plant in the Ipatinga plant will reach BRL 1.1 billion ($216 million), compared to previous estimates of BRL 500 million.

The company also announced that the refurbishment of blast furnace number 3 of the same plant will cost BRL 633 million more than expected, reaching now BRL 2.7 billion.

With the announcements, the shares of Usiminas traded in the São Paulo stocks exchange declined by 6 percent, as analysts were expecting lower refurbishment costs, one of them adding that the additional expenses represent around 5 percent of the market capitalization of the company.

The company informed that the refurbishments are virtually like the building of new units, as both the coke plant and the blast furnace are very old units, adding that the analysts were basing their costs assumptions on the cost of conventional refurbishments of not so old similar units.

According to Usiminas, most of the expenditures related to the coke plant will occur between 2024 and 2026, while for the blast furnace the major expenses are due for 2023.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Brazil South America Usiminas 

Similar articles

Global steelmakers withdraw met coke contracts due to mounting concerns on future, coking coal prices to remain ...

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Russia coking coal appeal to Chinese customers despite price rises, coke prices unchanged

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 34

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Competitiveness of local met coke in India down further after price rises

25 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within a limited range on Aug 8-14

22 Aug | Steel News

Mechel’s output up in H1, sales mainly decrease

19 Aug | Steel News

Australian suppliers of coking coal obtain higher prices in latest trades

18 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rise in metallurgical coal and coke prices in China remains fragile as steel demand lacks substantial support

17 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s raw coal output up 11.5 percent in January-July

16 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices rise further in bids

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials