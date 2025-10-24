 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s Cokal begins in-house coal production at BBM mine in Indonesia

Friday, 24 October 2025 16:23:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner Cokal has announced the start of in-house production at its Bumi Barito Mineral (BBM) metallurgical coal project in Kalimantan, Indonesia, resuming limited mining operations at Pit 3, producing small tonnages of low volatile hard coking coal (LVHCC) to maintain continuity of operations during a period of subdued market demand. The decision marks a major milestone in the company’s operational strategy, allowing it to control key aspects of production and enhance efficiency across its supply chain.

The move to bring operations in-house reflects Cokal’s focus on improving production reliability, reducing external costs, and optimizing output quality as demand for premium metallurgical coal continues to strengthen in regional markets.

Enhancing control and efficiency across the production cycle

By transitioning to in-house production, Cokal gains direct oversight of mining, processing, and logistics, strengthening its ability to adapt to market and operational conditions. This structure is designed to reduce dependency on third-party contractors and allow for more flexible deployment of equipment, manpower, and capital.

Company representatives noted that in-house operations will help stabilize output, improve cost visibility, and enhance overall quality control, especially during the ramp-up phase of the BBM project.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Indonesia Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal prices rise amid higher bids and deals, after recent increase in China

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China to rises as of Oct 27, local coking coal supply reduced

24 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke output rises by 3.5 percent in January-September 2025

20 Oct | Steel News

Second round of local coke prices increases proposed in China

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 7.4 percent in January-September 2025

17 Oct | Steel News

Australian coking coal market lacks trend with more deals needed

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices soften amid lack of buying, worse outlook

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 15.3 percent in January-August 2025

15 Oct | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 11.1 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stable after increasing on October 1

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials