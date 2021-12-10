US to remove 30 steel and aluminum products from GAE list, products to be subjected to Section 232 tariffs

Friday, 10 December 2021 12:31:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has published an interim final rule stating it will remove 26 steel and four aluminum products from its general approved exclusions (GAE) list as they no longer meet the criteria for inclusion. The department will subject the products to the Section 232 tariffs again as of December 27.

The DOC established the GAE list, which initially included 123 steel and aluminum products, in a previous interim final rule on December 14, 2020, to increase the efficiency of the exclusion process. Following the removals, the list includes 93 products.