﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US to remove 30 steel and aluminum products from GAE list, products to be subjected to Section 232 tariffs

Friday, 10 December 2021 12:31:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has published an interim final rule stating it will remove 26 steel and four aluminum products from its general approved exclusions (GAE) list as they no longer meet the criteria for inclusion. The department will subject the products to the Section 232 tariffs again as of December 27.

The DOC established the GAE list, which initially included 123 steel and aluminum products, in a previous interim final rule on December 14, 2020, to increase the efficiency of the exclusion process. Following the removals, the list includes 93 products.


Tags: North America  USA  Section 232  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Dec

US issues final AD duty on corrosion-resistant steel from South Korea
09 Dec

US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Thailand
08 Dec

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from S. Korea
07 Dec

GFG to restart Liberty Steel USA’s Georgetown plant
01 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries