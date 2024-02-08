﻿
English
US ITC rejects proposed additional duty on tin mill product imports from Turkey

Thursday, 08 February 2024 12:21:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has rejected the request of US companies for the imposition of additional customs duty on imports of tin mill steel products from Turkey on top of the 25 percent duty imposed under Section 232, according to a report by Reuters.

In addition, the commission has found that the local US industry is not materially injured by the imports of tin mill products from South Korea, Germany, Canada and China, and has removed 2.69-6.88 percent antidumping duties on the given products from South Korea, Germany and Canada, and the 122.5 percent countervailing duty on tin mill products from China.


