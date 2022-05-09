﻿
English
US to investigate economic impact of Section 232 measures

Monday, 09 May 2022 14:30:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has announced that it has initiated an investigation regarding the economic impact of the Section 232 measures on steel imports.

The Commission will include in its report detailed information on US trade, production and prices in the industries directly and most affected by active tariffs under Section 232.

The ITC will conduct a public hearing on July 21, 2022. All other parties wishing to submit comments to the ITC will be able to do so by August 24, 2022. The ITC will issue its final report by March 15, 2023.


