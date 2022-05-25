﻿
US announces final results of AD review on Japanese HRC

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 15:18:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on hot rolled steel flat products (HRC) from Japan for the period between October 1, 2019, and September 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that sales of Japanese HRC exporters were made at less than normal value during the period of review. In addition, the DOC determined that Honda and Mitsui had no shipments during the given period.

The DOC assigned weighted-average dumping margins of 24.07 percent for 22 Japanese exporters including Nippon Steel, Panasonic and Tokyo Steel for the period of October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020.

In November 2021, the US DOC had preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins at 26.81 percent for 22 Japanese exporters including the abovementioned producers.


