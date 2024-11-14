US to continue AD and CVD orders on HRC from six countries

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on certain hot-rolled carbon steel flat products from India, Indonesia, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Ukraine.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from the given six countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping. The DOC has determined that the magnitude of the dumping margins likely to prevail are up to the following percents: India at 44.40 percent, Indonesia at 47.86 percent, China at 90.83 percent, Taiwan at 29.14 percent, Thailand at 20.30 percent, and Ukraine at 90.33 percent.

The US Department of Commerce also found that revocation of the CVD order on the given products from Thailand, India and Indonesia would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of countervailable subsidies. The final subsidy rates are at 2.38 percent for Thailand, 10.21 percent for Indonesia, while for Indian companies, the subsidy rates are at 336.62 percent for Essar Steel Limited, 360.23 percent for Ispat Industries Limited, 346.61 percent for Steel Authority of India Limited, 337.51 percent for Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited and 344.44 percent for all other Indian exporters.