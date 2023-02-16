US Steel to supply sustainable steel to General Motors

﻿
United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) has announced that it will supply advanced and sustainable steel called verdeX® steel to US-based automotive manufacturer General Motors.

The steel, which will be produced at Big River Steel plant and will be shipped this year, is manufactured with up to 75 percent fewer emissions compared to traditional blast furnace production and is made with up to 90 percent recycled content.

Meanwhile, the company’s new $3 billion facility currently under construction in Osceola, Arkansas, will use advanced technology to expand production of sustainable advanced high-strength and electrical steels, including expanding verdeX® steel offering which will be widely available to manufacturers.


