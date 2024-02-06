USW receives Biden’s support on opposition to sale of US Steel

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 11:24:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US President Joe Biden has personally assured the United Steelworkers (USW) that he supports them regarding the latter’s opposition to the proposed sale of US steelmaker United States Steel Corporation (US Steel) to Japan-based steelmaker Nippon Steel Corporation, according to a statement issued by the union. The USW has said that it does not believe that Nippon Steel understands the full breadth of the obligations of all labor agreements as neither US Steel nor Nippon Steel have reached out to communicate regarding the deal, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

“It’s essential that we continue to safeguard our domestic steelmaking capacity, and we appreciate the president’s ongoing commitment to revitalizing our critical supply chains and rebuilding our nation’s economic strength,” David McCall, USW International president, said.