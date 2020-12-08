U.S. Steel to acquire remaining equity of Big River Steel

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:44:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

U.S. Steel has announced that it will acquire the remaining equity of US-based steelmaker Big River Steel LLC for approximately $774 million cash. The acquisition is expected to increase earnings and to close in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy. With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U. S. Steel’s scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini-mill process,” David B. Burritt, CEO of U.S. Steel, said. This strategic acquisition will support the company’s goal of achieving $1 billion in capital and operational cash improvements by 2022, reducing fixed costs and extracting incremental value from excess iron ore.

The company acquired 49.9 percent equity in Big River Steel in 2019.

Big River Steel’s Phase II-A expansion, which was completed in November this year, doubled the mill’s hot rolled steel production capacity to 3.3 million mt annually.